With two wins in as many games, Punjab Kings have had a superb start to IPL 2023. The Shikhar Dhawan-led side defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by 7 runs (DLS method) in their opening game and then edged past Rajasthan Royals by 5 runs to register their second win on trot. PBKS are one of two teams that are yet to lose a match this season. They next face Sunrisers Hyderabad at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Sunday. Ahead of the game, its star players Rahul Chahar and Harpreet Brar managed to have some time off the field and met star actor Allu Arjun in Hyderabad.

"Who better to meet in Hyderabad?" wrote Rahul Chahar while sharing the picture on social media.

See it here:

Smarting from back-to-back defeats, Sunrisers Hyderabad will have a lot to ponder, especially addressing their batting frailties, when they take on a high-flying Punjab Kings on Sunday.

For a team that finished at the eighth spot in the last two editions, SRH would have hoped for a better start to the season but they ended up suffering two crushing defeats at the hands of Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants respectively.

Punjab, on the other hand, are soaring high after two comprehensive wins.