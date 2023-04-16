Virat Kohli smashed his third half-century of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season as Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) defeated Delhi Capitals (DC) to register their second win of the tournament on Saturday. Kohli scored a 33-ball 50 to help RCB post 174/6, which eventually proved to be a lot for DC as the David Warner-led side lost by 23 runs. Kohli's knock was made up of six boundaries and one six, which also took him to third in the Orange Cap list.

Since losing his India captaincy last year, reports have emerged that Kohli is not in good terms with the then BCCI president Sourav Ganguly.

Fans caught not one, but two incidents from the match between RCB and DC to justify the debate.

The While one incident was from the 18th over of DC's chase. In the video, Kohli, after taking a stunning catch at long-on, was backing to take his position in the deep, fans spotted Kohli giving a death stare to Ganguly, who was sitting in the dugout. The former India captain is Director of Cricket at DC.

Here's how Twitter reacted to the incident:

This is the moment when Virat Kohli stares at Sourav Ganguly during yesterday's gamepic.twitter.com/2w8e3hngm1 — Sexy Cricket Shots (@sexycricketshot) April 16, 2023

Virat Kohli stares at Sourav Ganguly. Moment of the Match. King Kohliiiiii. pic.twitter.com/MphUgmEpUV — S. (@Sobuujj) April 15, 2023

Virat Kohli staring at Sourav Ganguly. Picture of the day. pic.twitter.com/Rahpa5Zx6F — Raja Sekhar Yadav (@cricketwithraju) April 15, 2023

In another viral video, it can be seen that Kohli did not shake hands with Ganguly, who also avoided him, after the conclusion of the match.

Debutant and local boy Vijaykumar Vyshak returned figures of 3-20 to lead the bowling charge. Pace spearhead Mohammed Siraj took two wickets.

DC remain winless with five defeats in as many outings.