PBKS vs MI, IPL 2023 Live Updates: Mumbai Indians Face Punjab Kings Challenge In Mohali
PBKS vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023: Five-time champions Mumbai Indians' class and pedigree will once again be tested when they take on an unpredictable Punjab Kings in a crucial Indian Premier League match in Mohali on Wednesday.
PBKS vs MI, Live Updates: In the first leg, Punjab Kings had defeated Mumbai Indians.© BCCI
PBKS vs MI, IPL 2023 Live Updates: Five-time champions Mumbai Indians' class and pedigree will once again be tested when they take on an unpredictable Punjab Kings in a crucial Indian Premier League match in Mohali on Wednesday. A win will give MI the much-needed push on the points table, while a loss will see them slip further and chart a familiar course like the previous edition. MI had finished 10th and last in the previous edition. The Mumbai team is currently placed seventh with eight points from eight matches and things are not looking great for Rohit Sharma's side. (LIVE SCORECARD | IPL 2023 POINTS TABLE)
Here are the Live Score and Updates from IPL 2023 match between PBKS and CSK, straight from Mohali:
- 18:00 (IST)PBKS vs MI Live: Head-to-headMumbai Indians and Punjab Kings have played 30 matches against each other in IPL. Each of them has won 15. Talking about the past three games, Punjab have won two and Mumbai have won one.
- 17:50 (IST)PBKS vs MI Live: MI arrive on the back of a winThe win against Rajasthan Royals at the Wankhede Stadium on April 30 would have instilled a fair bit of confidence in the Mumbai Indians team after it chased down a massive 212 with three balls to spare to earn two valuable points. Overall, they have 8 points after playing as many games in the ongoing edition.
- 17:38 (IST)PBKS vs MI Live: Punjab Kings all set!
Sadde Shers Duniya hilan layi aa rahe ne!#PBKSvMI #JazbaHaiPunjabi #SaddaPunjab #TATAIPL
- 17:23 (IST)PBKS vs MI Live: What happened in 1st leg?Arshdeep Singh shone with high-quality bowling in the slog overs as Punjab Kings defeated Mumbai Indians by 13 runs in the first leg at Wankhede Stadium in IPL 2023. Arshdeep returned figures of 4 for 29. Meanwhile, Cameron Green's 67 and Suryakumar Yadav's 57 went in vain. PBKS had posted 214 for 8 in 20 overs. Catch the game highlights HERE
- 17:17 (IST)PBKS vs MI Live: Test for Mumbai IndiansFive-time champions Mumbai Indians' class and pedigree will once again be tested when they take on an unpredictable Punjab Kings in a crucial Indian Premier League match in Mohali on Wednesday. A win will give MI the much-needed push on the points table, while a loss will see them slip further and chart a familiar course like the previous edition.
- 17:09 (IST)Welcome guys!Hello everyone, welcome to the live blog of match 46 of IPL 2023. Punjab Kings host Mumbai Indians at the IS Bindra Stadium tonight. Stay connected for all the live scores and updates related to the game!
