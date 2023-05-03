PBKS vs MI, IPL 2023 Live Updates: Five-time champions Mumbai Indians' class and pedigree will once again be tested when they take on an unpredictable Punjab Kings in a crucial Indian Premier League match in Mohali on Wednesday. A win will give MI the much-needed push on the points table, while a loss will see them slip further and chart a familiar course like the previous edition. MI had finished 10th and last in the previous edition. The Mumbai team is currently placed seventh with eight points from eight matches and things are not looking great for Rohit Sharma's side. (LIVE SCORECARD | IPL 2023 POINTS TABLE)

Here are the Live Score and Updates from IPL 2023 match between PBKS and CSK, straight from Mohali: