PBKS vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: Hardik Pandya's GT And Shikhar Dhawan PBKS Aim For Redemption
PBKS vs GT Live Score: Get Live Score of IPL 2023 PBKS vs GT Match, and Updates for Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans IPL Match
PBKS vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023:Smarting from their shocking loss to Kolkata Knight Riders, where Rinku Singh hit five sixes in the last over against them, Gujarat Titans take on Punjab Kings in an away match in the IPL 2023 match on Thursday in Mohali. The Shikhar Dhawan-led side are coming to this clash after facing a defeat by eight wickets against SunRisers Hyderabad. GT will also look to redeem themselves after they faced the wrath of Rinku Singh's five sixes in the last-ball thriller against Kolkata Knight Riders. It will be interesting to see that which side will prevail over the other. (Live Scorecard) (IPL 2023 Points Table)
- 18:00 (IST)PBKS vs GT Live Score: PBKS bowling is strong too!Lower down, PBKS have the most expensive buy in IPL history, all-rounder Sam Curran besides Liam Livingstone and Jitesh Sharma, while in the bowling department Arshdeep and Nathan Ellis have created quite a few problems for the rivals.
IPL 2023 Live Score: Q and A with PBKS skipper
- 17:34 (IST)PBKS vs GT Live Score: PBKS top-order in top form!The way Dhawan and young opening partner Prabhsimran Singh have blasted off in powerplays gives an indication that they are unlikely to alter their strategy against GT, who have bowlers of the calibre of Mohammed Shami, Hardik and Rashid, to name a few.
- 16:28 (IST)PBKS vs GT Live Score: Too many subplots!GT would be wary of Dhawan's form and Hardik would know all too well how the veteran Delhi cricketer would be itching to once again prove himself. This could well be a contest of one-upmanship between Dhawan and Shubman Gill, with the former still wanting to prove himself and be in contention for a place in the India squad for the ODI World Cup at home later this year.
- 16:13 (IST)PBKS vs GT Live Score: Welcome!A very warm welcome to the live coverage of the match between defending champions Gujarat Titans and the Shikhar Dhawan-led Punjab Kings!