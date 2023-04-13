PBKS vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023:Smarting from their shocking loss to Kolkata Knight Riders, where Rinku Singh hit five sixes in the last over against them, Gujarat Titans take on Punjab Kings in an away match in the IPL 2023 match on Thursday in Mohali. The Shikhar Dhawan-led side are coming to this clash after facing a defeat by eight wickets against SunRisers Hyderabad. GT will also look to redeem themselves after they faced the wrath of Rinku Singh's five sixes in the last-ball thriller against Kolkata Knight Riders. It will be interesting to see that which side will prevail over the other. (Live Scorecard) (IPL 2023 Points Table)

Live Cricket Score Updates of IPL 2023 Match Between PBKS And GT