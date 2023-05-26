Ravindra Jadeja put on a show in Qualifier 1 as Chennai Super Kings defeated defending champions Gujarat Titans by 15 runs on Tuesday to enter the Indian Premier League (IPL) final. While there have been rumours that Jadeja is not enjoying his time with the franchise, the all-rounder scored a crucial 16-ball 22 and bagged two important wickets at the MA Chidambaram to fire CSK to their 10 IPL final. His delivery to dismiss David Miller was a work of art as even MS Dhoni couldn't control his emotions.

As Jadeja's delivery turned sharply and beat Miller through his defence, Dhoni passionately screamed "oh yeah", before raising his right arm in delight.

Snatching the momentum back, the Chennai Super Kings way



Recap the two BIG dismissals of Miller and Gill that brought #CSK back in the contest #TATAIPL | #Qualifier1 | #GTvCSK pic.twitter.com/DQnTz6vSBi — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 23, 2023

After being invited to bat, Ruturaj Gaikwad registered his fourth half-century of the season as he capitalised on a reprieve on two when he was dismissed in the second over only for the delivery to called no-ball.

The 26-year-old hit back with a six and four and soon converted Chennai's modest start to a strong opening stand of 87 with New Zealand's Devon Conway, who made 40.

CSK posted 172-7, a total their bowlers defended as they bowled out Gujarat for 157.

Shubman Gill attempted to drive Gujarat's chase with his 42 but the rest of the batting faltered.

Rashid Khan attempted to pull a rabbit out of the hat with his 16-ball 30 but fell in the 19th over and Pathirana sealed the deal on the final ball.

In the final on Sunday, CSK will take on the winner of Qualifier 2, which will be contested between GT and the winner of Eliminator (Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians).

