Chennai Super Kings secured the record-equalling 5th title in the Indian Premier league (IPL) as they defeated Gujarat Titans in the final of the 16th edition of the league. With the top spot now shared between CSK and MI, their former players Dwayne Bravo and Kieron Pollard engaged in a hilarious banter, looking the settle the 'most successful IPL franchise' debate. Bravo even took to Instagram to share a video of the debate between him and Pollard, asking fans to help him settle the debate.

In the video, Pollard began the banter by asking Bravo how it felt to have won 5 titles in the IPL. The former MI all-rounder flaunted the fact that he has been a 5-time champion for three years already while the ex-CSK star has just joined him in that league.

Bravo said that while Pollard has won all his titles as a player, he hasn't experienced the feeling only as a coach but also a player.

The debate also went into the two players discussing their overall success in franchise cricket, with Bravo saying that he has 17 titles in total while Pollard has only 15.

"Talking about franchise cricket, I have 17 trophies. How many do you have?"Bravo asked. Pollard said tha the hasn't kept the count.

"Can someone help me settle this debate @kieron.pollard55 believes that his team is the most successful IPL team @chennaiipl is the most successful IPL team. Furthermore, he @kieron.pollard55 wants to talk about trophies @kieron.pollard55 you are still on #15 #sirchampion," Bravo captioned the video.

As far as the IPL titles tally goes, both CSK and MI sit joint-top of the charts with 5 trophies each to their name. Hence, it remains difficult to decide which of these two sides is the 'most successful IPL franchise' in history.