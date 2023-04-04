Following his team's 8-wicket win over Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Faf du Plessis praised his match-winning 148-run opening partnership with Virat Kohli and said "that's how you chase a target." Virat Kohli's unbeaten 82 and Faf du Plessis' 73 helped Royal Challengers Bangalore register a comprehensive eight-wicket win over Mumbai Indians at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru on Sunday to start their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season with a victory.

While Du Plessis scored 73, Kohli hit the winning six to finish with 82 unbeaten as RCB defeated MI by eight wickets and 22 balls to spare.

"And that second innings, if you want to know how to chase a target, that's how you do it. If you took pace off the ball, it wasn't too easy to play and there was something in it for the spinners but as a batter, if you got into good positions you could score runs," Faf du Plessis said in a post-match presentation.

Du Plessis added that it was "special" to play in Bengaluru.

"My first time playing here as a home player and it's special, especially batting with Virat Kohli. Energy bounces off him," Du Plessis said.

The RCB captain added that the squad will have "confidence" going into their upcoming encounter against Kolkata Knight Riders on April 6 at Eden Gardens after they registered a thumping eight-wicket victory against Mumbai Indians.

"You have to stay with the youngsters, I still work hard to be able to move around like I could in the young days. The confidence this gives, all of us are confident players. This start will be huge for us as a team," he said.

