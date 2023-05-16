India and Royal Challengers Bangalore batter Virat Kohli is a fitness freak, and there's no denying that. Over the years, Kohli hasn't just led his own transformation but also inspired many to lead a healthier lifestyle. But, not everyone in the RCB camp is the same boat as Kohli. Giving one such example from the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season, Kohli hilariously narrated the difference between the reaction from wicket-keeper batter Dinesh Karthik and him when offered a 'cheese pocket' by the franchise's trainer Basu Shanker.

Kohli shared a picture of him, Karthik and Basu where the RCB trainer seemed to be offering them something. Captioning the post, Virat wrote: "Trainer test. Basu sir - do you want a cheese pocket? Me- no way, dk"

Trainer test. Basu sir - do you want a cheese pocket? Me- no way , dk - @DineshKarthik @basu2013 pic.twitter.com/bRVZO5BdTt — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) May 16, 2023

The duo of Kohli and Karthik is busy with the IPL 2023 campaign in which RCB is still in the hunt for a spot in the playoffs. While Kohli has been among the top-scoring batters this season, Karthik has struggled to replicate his form from last season.

In 12 matches so far, the wicket-keeper batter has scored 140 runs at an average of 12.72 and a strike rate of 135.92. His best score in IPL 2023 is 30.

In the match against Rajasthan Royals, Karthik suffered his 16th duck of IPL career, joint-most by any player in the tournament's history. Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Rohit Sharma also has 16 ducks in IPL.

The Royal Challengers secured a resounding victory over Rajasthan Royals in their last match, pushing themselves to 5th spot in the points table. With two matches remaining in the league stage of the campaign, Faf du Plessis' men have to win all of them if they are to progress to the next round of the competition.

With ANI inputs