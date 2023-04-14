Gujarat Titans bounced back from a nail-biting last-ball defeat against Kolkata Knight Riders to secure another thrilling victory over Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL). It was all-rounder Rahul Tewatia who showed his presence of mind to dispatch the ball to fine-leg boundary when the team needed 4 runs to win from 2 balls. At the press conference, Tewatia was asked about the previous game against the Knight Riders, especially about how the team dealt with pacer Yash Dayal who conceded 5 sixes in the final over.

Tewatia, in a chat with the press, explained Dayal remains an important bowler for the team this year just like he was last year. After being taken apart by Rinku Singh, who hit 5 sixes in the 20th over to win the match for KKR, Dayal was understandably disappointed. But, the talk in the dressing room was about moving on from what happened in one match and focusing on the overall picture.

"He was one of our main bowlers. We became champion last season and he played a massive role in it. He bowled well with the new ball as well in the death last year," said Tewatia, who once again emerged as a hero against the Punjab franchise, in the press conference on Thursday.

"One match cannot change the fact of what he has done for us. I think nobody in the team has given him any sympathy," he explained.

Though Dayal wasn't a part of Gujarat's playing XI against Punjab Kings, Tewatia has advised him to keep his head high and continue working hard.

"I told him, 'One match has gone bad. If you want to go down then only you can hit the rock bottom otherwise at GT no one will ever make you feel bad about it. Keep practising and execute what didn't happen that day and wait for your chance. This is the worst, you can't go any lower than this," he said.