India batter Virat Kohli is as famous for his fitness as his batting. While there are many young cricketers who wish to carry the style and batting supremacy like Kohli, the player's stamina and physical build is also inspiring the generation to get the best out of the body. Despite nearing the age of 35, Kohli is still as fit and quick between the stumps during batting as any youngster. Meanwhile, in the fielding too, Kohli never seems out of energy.

While Kohli's intense workout deserves credit for his superb fitness, his diet also has a major role to play.

In a recent interaction, Kohli has talked in detail about his diet plan. The video is now going viral on social media with the fans once again getting in awe of the player's fitness.

"90 per cent of my food is all steamed, boiled. No masala. Salt and pepper, lime, that's how I eat. I am not a big fanatic about the taste (of food), I don't care about it (the taste). Salads I enjoy with a bit of dressing every now and then. Pan-grilled with a bit of olive oil or whatever. No curries, I only eat daal (lentils). I would eat rajma and lobhiya as a Punjabi can't skip it. I would eat daal (lentils) but no masala curries," Kohli said in the video.

Watch it here:

Kohli is currently playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League 2023. He is having a good season. The right-handed batter has scored 333 runs across 8 matches at an average of 47.57. Meanwhile, his strike rate is 142.31.