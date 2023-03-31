Chennai Super Kings (CSK) remain one of the most formidable franchises in T20 cricket. With four Indian Premier League (IPL) titles to their name, the Super Kings are heading into the 2023 season of the league, hoping to win their 5th. While Dhoni remains the captain of the franchise, there are some big match-winners in the team, including Ravindra Jadeja and Ben Stokes. Harbhajan Singh, who has also played for CSK in his IPL career, admitted that Jadeja will have his special attention as he is the 'No. 1 all-rounder in the world'.

Harbhajan, in a chat with Star Sports, heaped praise on Jadeja and admitted that he is eager to see what sort of a role the all-rounder plays for the franchise this season.

"One player who I am going to have my eyes on will be Ravindra Jadeja. I want to see what kind of batting he's going to do for CSK. I think he'll be pushed higher up in the batting order (this season). As well as his four overs with the ball (will be key). If you look at world cricket currently, there's no better all-rounder than him. So, I am looking forward to seeing Ravindra Jadeja performing in the IPL," Harbhajan said on the Star Sports Network.

Speaking of the Gujarat Titans, CSK's opponents in the IPL 2023 opener, Harbhajan said that the franchise's flexibility in the batting order set them apart from the rest last year.

"One thing which they've done better than the rest is that they've been very flexible. They've never been rigid about who bats where. We saw Hardik Pandya coming up in the batting order and scoring those runs and he wasn't just slogging the ball, he played like a proper batter for Gujarat Titans last season. He was very smart last season. Jonty Rhodes once said 'a happy team is a winning team' and that's the formula this team applied. From what I gathered from Ashish Nehra and the entire team management, they were a very-very happy team," Harbhajan asserted.