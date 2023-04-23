Mumbai Indians were unable to clinch their encounter against Punjab Kings on Saturday but Tim David stunned everyone by slamming a massive 114m six off PBKS pacer Nathan Ellis. It was the second biggest six of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 till now with the top spot belonging to Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Faf du Plessis who slammed a 115m six. In the penultimate over of the match, Ellis pitched the ball up to David and the Australian all-rounder was ready to swing at the ball with full force. The contact was just as good as he expected and the ball flew into the top tier of the Wankhede Stadium. MI owner Nita Ambani was left completely stunned by the massive six and her reaction has gone viral on social media. Ambani's mouth was left wide open in amazement and even the MI support staff could not believe the distance of the six from David.

Arshdeep's fearless final over sealed a 13-run victory for Punjab Kings against Mumbai Indians.

Punjab Kings registered their fourth win of IPL 2023 as they beat Mumbai Indians in Match 31 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Chasing 215, Mumbai Indians were jolted early as Arshdeep Singh had Ishan Kishan brilliantly caught by Matthew Short in the second over.

Rohit Sharma and Cameron Green then combined to produce a beautiful partnership to counter-attack and hit three sixes and four fours and take the score to 54/1 at the end of the Powerplay.

After a couple of quiet overs, Rohit lofted one straight down the ground for a six off Chahar which started a flurry of runs in the next overs.

The 44-run stand was finally broken by Liam Livingstone as he had Rohit Sharma caught and bowled as MI reached 88/2 at the halfway mark.

Suryakumar Yadav got into the groove quite early as he went on to score boundaries all over the field. He cracked a four off Chahar and then three fours in a row off Livingstone before smacking a six each off Ellis and Curran. Green then took the attacking approach hitting six and a four off Chahar as MI amassed 54 from the 12-15 overs phase.

Green went after Ellis, hitting him for a massive 108m six and a four-wide of long-off but the Australian pacer quickly bounced back to dismiss Green for a score of 67(43).

Suryakumar then brought up his fifty off just 23 balls, off Curran as MI scored 14 runs in the 17th over.

With 40 needed in final thre overs, Tim David struck a six off Arshdeep but the PBKS pacer got the huge wicket of Suryakumar Yadav (57 off 26), caught at mid-wicket. Arshdeep bounced back well in the over and gave away just 9. With 31 needed in 2 overs, David smashed a humongous 114m six off Ellis.

With 16 needed in the last over, Arsheep gave away just one off the first two balls. He then went on a stump-breaking streak, cleaning up Tilak Varma and Impact Player Nehal Wadhera off consecutive balls, breaking the middle stumps on cracking yorkers. He couldn't get his hat trick but gave away just one run of the next two as PBKS won the match by 13 runs.

