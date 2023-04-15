With a penchant for making big scores, Shubman Gill could be the next big thing in Indian cricket, feels for Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja. Gill, who has already scored a century at least in every format, showed his class en route to a sublime 67 off 49 balls in Gujarat Titans' six-wicket win over Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League here on Thursday. After seeing his knock against PBKS, Raja suggested Gill could be the likely successor to Virat Kohli.

"He (Gill) has so much potential, he has so much time. He looks so naturally beautiful when he plays. When he drives, there's a curve on the shot. He has a lot of time to play his strokes. It doesn't matter if he scores on the off side, on side, hook or pull, it's just so beautiful and neat-and-clean. Many predict that he could be the next best batter after Virat Kohli," Raja said on his YouTube channel.

Raja further suggested that Gill has the touch, class and elegance of Rohit Sharma, adding that "sky is the limit" for the youngster.

"He has touch, class, and elegance like Rohit Sharma. And his temperament is quite strong. From Tests, ODIs, and T20Is as well, he has tormented the bowlers. When you see him, it seems the time has stopped. At such a young age, he already has records. Sky is the limit for him," he added.

So far, Gill has already scored two hundreds in Tests, four in ODIs, and one in T20Is.