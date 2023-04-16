While veteran stars like Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni have proved their class in the Indian Premier League 2023, youngsters too have shared some of the spotlight. Guys like Suyash Sharma, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Abishek Porel have made a name for themselves. However, what Kolkata Knight Riders' Rinku Singh achieved, stunned everybody. He five sixes while KKR were chasing a huge total against Gujarat Titans to take his team to an unbelievable win.

Ahead of RCB's game against Delhi's Capitals on Saturday, India and ex CSK star Robin Uthappa asked Kohli on Jio Cinema about the performance of youngsters. Kohli while lauding the young guns, mentioned Rinku's name.

"What the youngsters are doing today is amazing to see. Look at this IPL, I couldn't even think of doing stuff what these young guys are doing. Just the other night, Rinku Singh hits 5 Sixes in last 5 balls which is amazing & never happened something like that. Coming in an hitting five sixes in a row to win a match, I mean what level is this? So that transition is happening is great. It is great to see such youngsters coming up," Kohli said.

India opener Virender Sehwag has also now compared Rinku to the likes of Sachin Tendulkar and MS Dhoni. Sehwag explained that when Tendulkar and Dhoni were were batting, the Indian team always had hopes on the two legends. Similarly, with Rinku in the side, KKR also have someone who they can rely on.

"There is a belief in KKR team that Rinku Singh is still there. When MS Dhoni had started finishing off games, there was a belief that Dhoni is still there. In 90s, it was if Tendulkar is there match can be won, if not then no. Now the same thing is with KKR and Rinku Singh. Before it was Andre Russell for them," Sehwag said on Cricbuzz.