Mumbai Indians star player Nehal Wadhera went to the city airport wearing batting pads. The unsual outfit definitely made him the center of attention. However, it was not something that the left-handed batter did by choice. Nehal had to wear the pads over his trousers as a punishment that was given to him by his franchise for getting late to the batters meeting. The five-time IPL champions shared the video on social media and wrote: "#MumbaiIndians youngster #NehalWadhera turned all heads at Mumbai airport with his punishment #OOTD. He was captured with his pads on instead of the traditional jumpsuit. According to our sources, #Nehal regrets being late for batters meeting."

Watch the video here:

#MumbaiIndians youngster #NehalWadhera turned all heads at Mumbai airport with his punishment #OOTD. He was captured with his pads on instead of traditional jumpsuit. According to our sources, #Nehal regrets being late for batters meeting. pic.twitter.com/vCzenvIWzC — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) May 13, 2023

MI -- who have 14 points to their credit after playing 12 games in IPL 2023 -- are on a roll in the business end of the tournament. On Tuesday, the Rohit Sharma-led side faces Lucknow Super Giants, who will be aiming to halt their momentum on a tricky pitch in Lucknow.

MI are carrying a superb momentum as they have won four of their last five matches. They will aim for a hat-trick of wins when they take on LSG.

Mumbai are third on the points table while LSG hold on to the fourth spot with 13 points from 12 games.

Both teams will be looking to get out of the danger zone as the play-off contention gets tight.