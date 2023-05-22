Mumbai Indians had a day to remember on Sunday as they registered a comfortable eight-wicket victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad in their last league stage match. However, the main reason of happiness came after Gujarat Titans defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore in the second match on Sunday, which paved way for the five-time champions into the Playoffs of IPL 2023. MI, who have now qualified with a total of 16 points, were dependent on GT's win over RCB. The team erupted in joy to celebrate their entry into the knockout stage of the tournament.

Taking to Instagram, MI posted a video where the likes of Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Cameron Green, Ishan Kishan and others were seen jumping and celebrating after Gujarat registered a six-wicket victory over RCB. The loss of RCB gave MI the fourth place on the points table.

Cameron Green's magnificent maiden century (100*) and Rohit Sharma's half century powered Mumbai Indians to a comprehensive eight-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in their last league match of the IPL at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday.

Green smacked eight fours and eight sixes during his unbeaten 100 which came off just 47 balls. He added 53 runs with Suryakumar Yadav (25 not out) for the unbroken third wicket to take MI over the line.

Earlier, unheralded Uttarakhand pacer Akash Madhwal nailed his yorkers consistently at the death as MI restricted Sunrisers Hyderabad to 200 for 5.

MI will now be going up against Lucknow Super Giants in the Eliminator match of IPL 2023 on Wednesday at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

