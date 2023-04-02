After a torrid season last year, which saw them finish bottom of the points table, five-time champions Mumbai Indians eye a winning start when they take on Royal Challengers Bangalore at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Eyeing a record-extending sixth title, Mumbai will aim to put their best foot forward against a formidable RCB side. Captain Rohit Sharma and pacer Jofra Archer have been declared fit by head coach Mark Boucher. However, MI will miss the services of star pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Jhye Richardson.

Here's what we think could be Mumbai Indians' playing XI against RCB:

Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan will open the batting, just like they've done in the past for the franchise, as well as the Indian team. Rohit will look to shrug off his fit concerns and lead his team to a win.

Kishan, on the other hand, will have a point to prove after limited opportunities with the Indian team, despite scoring a double hundred recently.

South African youngster Dewald Brevis and and the experienced Suryakumar Yadav will be the other linchpins in the batting department. Brevis' form was one of the positives for MI from last season.

In the middle-order, the promising Tilak Varma will play a crucial role, while Australians Cameron Green and Tim David will add more firepower to the batting line-up.

Arhcer is expected to spearhead the pace attack, also comprising of the likes of Hrithik Shokeen and Sandeep Warrier.

Meanwhile, Piyush Chawla might pip Kumar Kartikeya as the lone spinner.

MI Predicted XI vs RCB: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Cameron Green, Jofra Archer, Hrithik Shokeen, Sandeep Warrier, Piyush Chawla