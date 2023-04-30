Mumbai Indians will be looking to get back to winning ways after two consecutive losses in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 when they take on in-form Rajasthan Royals on Sunday. The Rohit Sharma-led side has shown glimpses of promise but results have not really gone their way and as a result, the five-time winners are currently ninth in the points table. However, there is good news for MI as star all-rounder Jofra Archer is expected to make his return from injury in the tournament.

Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan will once again be given the responsibility to give the team a solid start at the top of the batting order with Suryakumar Yadav coming out to bat at No 3. All three star batters had some starts but none of them were able to convert them into big scores in IPL 2023.

The all-rounder duo of Cameron Green and Tim David will also be crucial to MI's plans as they have thrilled everyone with their brand of effective bowling and explosive batting. In the batting department, Nehal Wadhera and Tilak Verma will also look to contribute well for their franchise.

In the bowling department, young Arjun Tendulkar is expected to get another chance after disciplined show against Gujarat Titans and he will assist the overseas duo of Jofra Archer and Jason Behrendoff. Piyush Chawla is expected to provide his expertise in the spin department.

MI Predicted XI: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Cameron Green, Tim David, Tilak Varma, Nehal Wadhera, Arjun Tendulkar, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendoff, Jofra Archer