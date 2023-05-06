Mumbai Indians will be going up against Chennai Super Kings in their IPL 2023 match on Saturday. The five-time champions will be coming to this clash after registering a thumping win over Punjab Kings. The likes of Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, and Tilak Varma rose to the occasion and took their side victory by seven wickets in the chase of 215. As the pitch at the MA Chidambaram stadium is spin-friendly, MI are likely to include youngster Hrithik Shokeen into their Playing XI, in order to strengthen their spin attack.

The return of Jofra Archer augurs well for Mumbai but he would need to pick wickets while the onus would be on the other bowlers to be economical.

Experienced leg-spinner Piyush Chawla would have a big part to play if MI have to keep CSK batters in check.

Ishan Kishan hit form in the win over Punjab Kings on Wednesday as did Suryakumar Yadav and that would have pleased the Mumbai team management and the fans.

If the two, apart from Rohit, Cameron Green and Tilak Varma can get going, the Super Kings bowlers would have a huge task on hand.

The wickets at Chidambaram stadium have been a mixed bag so far unlike the slow, low ones of the past, enabling teams to get good scores. What kind of a track is dished out for CSK's 11th match of the season could have a say in the proceedings.

MI's Predicted XI against CSK: Rohit Sharma (C), Ishan Kishan (WK), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Hrithik Shokeen, Jofra Archer, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal.

