Mahendra Singh Dhoni is arguably one of the best captains Team India ever had. The wicketkeeper-batter, who made his international debut in 2004, led Team India to three major ICC trophies like 2007 T20 World Cup, 2011 ODI World Cup, and 2013 Champions Trophy. Apart from his accomplishments in the national side, he has also been a prominent leader in franchise cricket, leading Chennai Super Kings to four Indian Premier League titles (2010, 2011, 2018, 2021). As the 16th edition of IPL is about to unfold within two months, Dhoni has started practicing for the cash-rich league, where he was seen donning a track suit with a white bearded look.

New look of MS Dhoni during the practice session ahead of IPL 2023 pic.twitter.com/5V7qARShxp — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) January 20, 2023

The picture soon went viral on the social media as the fans were left mesmerized seeing the fitness and look of the former India skipper.

Thala MS Dhoni started his practice session for IPL 2023! #Dhoni #CSK pic.twitter.com/rBCWvY8EbI — WhistlePodu Army ® - CSK Fan Club (@CSKFansOfficial) January 20, 2022

MS Dhoni with a fan in Ranchi. pic.twitter.com/gsTVbryMbN — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) January 20, 2023

Dhoni played 90 Test matches, where he scored 4876 runs with six centuries and one double hundred. In ODIs, he played 350 matches and scored 10773 runs at a strike rate of 87.56. So far, he has played 234 matches in the IPL, where he smashed 4978 runs, laced with 24 half-centuries.

Talking about CSK, the IPL giants have roped in England skipper Ben Stokes for Rs 16.25 Cr at the mini auction in December last year.

