Even at the age of 41, MS Dhoni remains an asset on the field for Chennai Super Kings (CSK). As the 4-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions defeated Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in a league match of the 2023 season, it was Dhoni's men who came out on top. While Dhoni didn't get the time to contribute much with the bat on the field, he did manage to leave a big impact as a captain and wicketkeeper. However, a comment made by Dhoni after the conclusion of the match left fans worried. While it isn't yet known if this is going to be Dhoni's last season as a player in the IPL, the 'Thala' is certainly giving small hints.

Every single season the IPL starts, fans and experts wonder if this would be the last they see of Dhoni in the CSK jersey as a player. After admitting that this is the 'last phase of his career' a few days ago, Dhoni made a 'farewell' remark after the game against KKR.

"I will just say thanks for the support, they came in big numbers. Most of these guys will come in a KKR jersey next time. They are trying to give me a farewell, so thanks a lot to the crowd," he said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

Speaking of the match, Dhoni was pretty amused with the way his bowling and batting units have performed in the season so far.

"Fast bowlers are doing their job, so are spinners in the middle. The wicket was short on one side so we needed to get early wickets and keep the pressure. They have plenty of power hitters, so we had to give the respect to the opposition. I have a clear funda, if someone is injured he can't do anything.

"You just move on and motivate the youngsters to perform. We have been fortunate that all the guys coming in are performing. (On Rahane) We realise the potential of someone when we allow him to bat the way he bats. We give him the freedom, give him the best position. In a team environment, someone has to sacrifice his slot to allow the others to get more comfortable, and allow the team to succeed," he said.

With the win over KKR, CSK have gone top of the IPL 2023 points table with 5 wins in 7 matches.