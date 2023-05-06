The first showdown between Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season turned out to be a thriller, with Sandeep Sharma holding on to his nerves to win the match for his side. Up against the mighty MS Dhoni, Sandeep bowled some 'high-risky' deliveries that worked in the Royals' favour. However, it has now been revealed that the brain behind the strategy why Ravichandran Ashwin's. In a YouTube video, Ashwin has revealed the conversation had with Sandeep during that over.

Sandeep was already smashed for two sixes in the over by Dhoni. With the odds stacked against RR, the pacer had a chat with Ashwin about bowling the 'riskiest delivery' and reaped rewards for the brave attempt.

"Sandeep Sharma bowled that last over to Dhoni and he smashed him for two sixes. When you are defending 20 runs and when a guy like Dhoni has smashed you for 2 sixes, the odds of you coming out on top of that battle from there are literally none," Ashwin said in the video.

"'What's the highest risk ball at this point', I asked." Sandeep replied, "Slower length ball."

"I said, 'You try bowling that to him now'."

Sandeep ended up conceding a total of 17 runs in the over, helping Rajasthan secure a 3-run victory to take two points from the game.

Ashwin asserted that the 'riskiest ball' is what the batter (Dhoni) wasn't expecting in that scenario. Hence, the gamble paid off.

"At the end of the day, at that point in time, it is the riskiest ball that the batter won't be expecting. Because he knows that the bowler is under immense pressure," Ashwin explained.