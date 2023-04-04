India and Chennai Super Kings Legend MS Dhoni reached a new milestone on Monday as he went past 5000-run mark in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Though there are seven batters ahead of Dhoni in the list of top-scoring batters in the league, none had done so well batting at the number the wicket-keeper batter does. While the new milestone was a big talking point for fans, former India cricketer Virender Sehwag doesn't feel such milestones matter a lot to Dhoni.

In a chat on Star Sports, Sehwag said that he doesn't feel Dhoni will pay much heed to the milestone, although it is a huge achievement.

"If you ask MS Dhoni, he will ask what difference it makes, whether he has scored 5000, 3000 or 7000 runs, the important thing is to win the trophy, which he has done. I don't think he goes after or thinks about milestones."

"I was also like that. Who knows how many runs have been scored but it is true that these numbers are remembered later. When you retire, it is remembered that this player scored so many runs in the IPL," he added.

Dhoni accomplished this landmark during CSK's second IPL 2023 match against Lucknow Super Giants at the home arena of MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Dhoni entered the game in the 19th over and hit two successive sixes before Mark Wood dismissed him. It was Ravi Bishnoi who took a brilliant catch while the batter attempted to hit his third straight six over short third man.

Now in 236 matches, MS has scored 5,004 runs at an average of 39.09. He has scored 24 half-centuries in his IPL career, with the best score of 84*. His runs have come at a strike rate of over 135.53.

He is also the seventh-highest run scorer in IPL history. He is behind stars like Virat Kohli (6,706 runs), Shikhar Dhawan (6,284 runs), David Warner (5,937 runs), Rohit Sharma (5,880 runs), Suresh Raina (5,528 runs) and AB de Villiers (5,162 runs).

With ANI inputs