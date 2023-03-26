The Indian Premier League (IPL) has seen some of the finest captains in the world of cricket take centre stage. The likes of MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Ricky Ponting, etc. have all been part of different franchises in the league's 16-year-long history. Former India pacer RP Singh, who has played under a number of captains in his IPL career, was asked to pick the 'favourite skipper' he has played under in the T20 league. To the surprise of many, he didn't pick Dhoni or Kohli despite having played under them at different points in his IPL career.

In a video shared by Jio Cinema ahead of the start of IPL 2023, RP Singh picked former Australia wicket-keeper Adam Gilchrist as the 'favourite captain' he has played under.

"Mere favourite Adam Gilchrist. Former Australian captain bhi rahe hai vo aur hamare Deccan Chargers ke 3 saal captain the. Favourite isliye kyuki pehle saal hum bottom main aaye the aur fir uske baad humne bounce back kiya aur bounce back kar ke table palat di. Sabse top pe the. (My favourite is Adam Gilchrist. He was a former Australian captain and was the leader of the Deccan Chargers for three years. He was a favourite because in the first year we finished at the bottom, but the next year we bounced back and turned the tables around. We were at the top)," he said.

Under Gilchrist's leadership, RP Singh went on to win the IPL 2009 title with the now-defunct Deccan Chargers team.

The former India pacer played under Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL 2013 season and under MS Dhoni's Rising Pune Supergiants in IPL 2016 campaign.