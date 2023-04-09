The name MS Dhoni hasn't only won respect all over the globe for his cricketing credentials but also for the man who slots behind this name. Over the years, Dhoni has done some phenomenal things on the field. But, equally importantly, his gestures for teammates and budding cricketers have earned him the status of a legend. After the match against Mumbai Indians, Dhoni won fans' hearts with his gesture towards the under-fire Suryakumar Yadav. The CSK skipper took out time for the MI batter and had a lengthy chat with him, quite possibly over his struggles with the bat.

Surya hasn't been in the best of form, aggregating scores of 15 and 1 in the first two matches for Mumbai.

Right before the start of the IPL, the batter had incurred three consecutive Golden Ducks in the 3-match ODI series against Australia. In a video that has surfaced on social media, Dhoni could be seen having a chat with Surya after the conclusion of the match in Wankhede. Fair to say that fans were truly humbled to see Dhoni taking out time for Suryakumar. Here's the video:

Not the result I wanted but lucky to catch glimpses of dhoni and Surya... pic.twitter.com/HOURfO3Wul — Ashish (@ghalkeashish) April 8, 2023

MI have the form of their senior batters to blame for their poor show in the 16th edition of the league. The franchise's skipper Rohit Sharma admitted that the teams' senior batters need to step up and deliver, including himself.

"The senior guys need to step up starting with me. We know the nature of IPL, when the tournament starts we need to get some momentum and when you don't it is tough. Just two games and all is not lost still. If you win, you can win a few on the trot and when you lose it is hard to come out of that momentum. Hopefully, things start to change. Things we speak in the changeroom has not worked in the middle. We know we had a very disappointing last season, but we always start afresh, even when we won the 5 trophies, we never thought we won it last year," he said after the match.

Surya has been key to MI's success in the T20 league over the last few years. If the team is to turn things around this time, the batter's form will be crucial.