Gujarat Titans will commence their Indian Premier League (IPL) title defence exactly in a week's time when they take on four-time champions Chennai Super Kings in the opening match of the tournament on March 31. However, fans are excited to see former India captain MS Dhoni back in action. Dhoni, who announced his retirement from international cricket in 2020, will lead CSK in the upcoming season. Last season, Dhoni had stepped down as captain of the franchise, with all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja replacing him.

However, due to a string of poor results, Dhoni replaced Jadeja as captain midway through the season.

While there were rumours of a rift between Jadeja and Dhoni, all seemed to be under control as both were seen having a chat during a CSK net session, and also shared a giggle.

In a video shared by the franchise, fans were chanting 'CSK' after seeing Jadeja and Dhoni in the nets together.

During the IPL acution, CSK bought Ben Stokes for a whopping amount of Rs 16.25 crore, a mark that made the all-rounder the joint third-costliest player in the history of IPL auctions.

He also surpassed Deepak Chahar to become CSK's most-expensive buy in an IPL auction.

Stokes was earlier a part of the Rajasthan Royals squad. The side released him ahead of IPL 2022 auction and he then pulled out of the mega event. He will now make a return to the cash-rich league, donning the yellow jersey.

Teams like Royal Challengers Bangalore, Rajasthan Royals, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants were also vying for the player but it was CSK, who eventually managed to rope in the star England all-rounder in their squad.