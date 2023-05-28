The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 will crown a winner on Sunday, with the defending champions Gujarat Titans set to square off against Chennai Super Kings in the final. The match offers an iconic clash between two charismatic leaders in MS Dhoni and Hardik Pandya. While Dhoni is a legend of the game, Hardik has impressed the who's who of the cricketing fraternity with his leadership skills. In the final, both Hardik and Dhoni will be chasing history but only one of them will be able to achieve it.

Dhoni Chasing 'Captain' Rohit Sharma:MS Dhoni, who has won the IPL trophy with CSK a total of 4 times, will be looking to equal Rohit Sharma's record of most title wins as a captain. Right now, it's the Mumbai Indians batter who has won the IPL title the most times as a captain (5). If CSK go on to win the title, Dhoni would equal Rohit's record.

Hardik Sets Sight On 'Record' 6th IPL Title:Hardik Pandya is also chasing a record of Rohit Sharma, although a different one from Dhoni. Hardik has already won the IPL title a total of 5 times. Another victory on Sunday would see him extend his tally of title wins to 6, the same as Mumbai Indians' Rohit Sharma. At present, no player has won the IPL title as many 6 times. Rohit holds the tally, having won lifted the trophy 5 times with Mumbai Indians and once with the now-defunct Deccan Chargers.

The IPL 2023 season had begun with a clash between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings in Ahmedabad. Incidentally, the season will come to a close with a clash between the same sides too. In the season-opener, GT secured two points by defeating the 4-time winners.

Chasing a target of 179 runs, the Titans scored 182/5 in 19.2 overs. However, when the two teams met each other again in Qualifier 1, Dhoni's men secured a comfortable win.

Who will have the last hurrah?