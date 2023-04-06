There are only a few cricketers in the world that has the aura as of MS Dhoni. The Jharkhand wicketkeeper-batter joined the Indian team in 2004 and by the time he retired in 2020, he ended his career at the highest level as one of the all-time greats. His tactical acumen on the ground and simplicity in life has influnced a lot of youngsters. However, not only the aspiring cricketers are a fan of the player, but also the former ones have been bowled over by the majestic Dhoni; a glimpse of which was seen when ex-India player and one of current IPL commentators Krishnamachari Srikkanth met him recently at a hotel.

Dhoni, who is still active in IPL as a player, was lauded by Srikkanth when he met him.

"I salute you, boss. I'm doing commentary here, I was doing commentary when you were hitting sixes. Superb, I tell you. Honestly, I tell you, I'm happy for you. God bless you!" Srikkanth told Dhoni.

Watch the video here:

Dhoni, who is the captain of Chennai Super Kings, scored 14 not out off 7 balls in the side's opening match in IPL 2023 that was against Gujarat Titans. His knock included one four and a six. In the second game against Lucknow Super Giants, he scored 12 off 3 balls with the help of two consecutive sixes.

It is being speculated that the ongoing IPL season would be Dhoni's last as a player.