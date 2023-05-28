The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 final is here and MS Dhoni fever has already gripped Ahmedabad ahead of the summit clash between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans. While the home side has been impressive in their campaign, the support for Dhoni has been phenomenal throughout the tournament and Ahmedabad is no different. According to videos doing the rounds on social media, a sea of yellow was present outside the Narendra Modi Stadium and people were in line to catch a glimpse of the veteran. Here's a look at some of the videos -

To make this occasion even more memorable, the 'Captain Cool' will be making his 250th IPL appearance, his 11th final as a player and his 10th as a skipper.

No other player has played 250 IPL matches and Dhoni is the first player to do so. Dhoni has made most appearances in IPL finals as a player and as a captain.

In IPL, Mahendra Singh Dhoni has played for Chennai Super Kings and Rising Pune Supergiant.

In 249 IPL matches so far, Dhoni has scored 5,082 runs at an average of 39.09 and a strike rate of 135.96 in 217 innings. His best score is 84* and he has scored 24 half-centuries. He is the seventh-highest run scorer in the league's history.

For Chennai Super Kings, the right-handed batsmen have played 219 matches. In 190 innings he has 4508 runs with 22 half-centuries. His highest score was 84. The strike rate is 137.52 Dhoni's batting average is 40.25.

For Rising Pune Supergiant, the wicket-keeper batsmen have played 30 matches from 2016-17. He has scored 574 runs in 27 innings. Dhoni had scored two half-centuries for RSP. His highest score was 64. The strike rate was 124.78. His batting average was 31.89.

As a captain for CSK and RPS, Mahendra Singh Dhoni has led his team to 225 matches, the most by any player in IPL history. He managed to win 132 matches while losing 91.

(With ANI inputs)