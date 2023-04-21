One of the finest cricketers to ever play the Gentleman's Game, MS Dhoni continues to break records even at the age of 41. Up against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match on Friday, Dhoni smashed T20 cricket 'world record' as he went on to become the wicket-keeper with the most number of catches in the shortest format of the game. It was Quinton de Kock who earlier held the record but he was surpassed by the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper in the list.

Dhoni and De Kock were tied at the No. 1 spot before the match started, with both taking a total of 207 catches in T20 cricket. After Dhoni grabbed the catch of Aiden Markram on the bowling of Maheesh Theekshana in the match, he went past De Kock to make the numero uno spot solely his own.

Dhoni isn't the only Indian in the top 5. Royal Challengers Bangalore wicket-keeper Dinesh Karthik is only three catches behind Dhoni in the list.

Wicketkeepers with most catches in Men's T20 cricket:

208 - MS Dhoni 207 - Quinton de Kock 205 - Dinesh Karthik 172 - Kamran Akmal 150 - Denesh Ramdin

In the match against the Sunrisers, Dhoni also produced a stumping effort and a run-out. In total, the 41-year-old veteran of the game was directly involved in three different dismissals in the game.

The Super Kings produced a brilliant effort with the ball, limiting the SunRisers to just 134/7 in 20 overs. Ravindra Jadeja was the superstar with the ball for the 4-time champions, bagging three wickets for 22 runs in the match.