An unbeaten 62-run partnership between middle-order batters Tilak Varma (29 not out) and Tim David (45 not out), coupled with a half-century by Suryakumar Yadav (55), helped Mumbai Indians defeat Rajasthan Royals by six wickets in an Indian Premier League match on Sunday. Mumbai Indians chased down the target of 213 with three balls to spare, reaching 214 for 4 in 19.3 overs. Young Royals opener Yashasvi Jaiswal's fine century and a 72-run partnership with skipper Jos Buttler went in vain as the team suffered a defeat despite putting a mammoth score on the board.

Jaiswal's 124 off 62 balls, studded with 16 boundaries and eight maximums, came off just 62 deliveries at a strike rate of 200.

Brief Scores: Rajasthan Royals: 212 for 7 in 20 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 124; Arshad Khan 3/39). Mumbai Indians: 214 for 4 in 19.3 overs (Cameron Green 44, Suryakumar Yadav 55, Tim David 45 not out; R Ashwin 2/27).

