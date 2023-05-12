MI vs GT Live Updates, IPL 2023: An upbeat Mumbai Indians are likely to be tested to the hilt by table-toppers and defending champions Gujarat Titans in a vital Indian Premier League match at the Wankhede Stadium on Friday. For the first time in this IPL, five-time winners MI have looked promising as they rose to the third spot in the points table with a six-wicket thumping of Royal Challengers Bangalore on Tuesday. The manner in which MI thrashed RCB -- chasing 200 inside 17 overs -- highlighted once again how successful their batting has been, even though for the second consecutive game they reshuffled the order in a bid to push their net run rate. (LIVE SCORECARD | IPL 2023 POINTS TABLE)

