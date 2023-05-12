Story ProgressBack to home
MI vs GT Live Updates, IPL 2023: Boosted By Batting Brilliance, Mumbai Indians Host Gujarat Titans
MI vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: An upbeat Mumbai Indians are likely to be tested to the hilt by table-toppers and defending champions Gujarat Titans in a vital Indian Premier League match.
MI vs GT Live Updates: Mumbai Indians host Gujarat Titans in a crucial IPL 2023 match.© BCCI
MI vs GT Live Updates, IPL 2023: An upbeat Mumbai Indians are likely to be tested to the hilt by table-toppers and defending champions Gujarat Titans in a vital Indian Premier League match at the Wankhede Stadium on Friday. For the first time in this IPL, five-time winners MI have looked promising as they rose to the third spot in the points table with a six-wicket thumping of Royal Challengers Bangalore on Tuesday. The manner in which MI thrashed RCB -- chasing 200 inside 17 overs -- highlighted once again how successful their batting has been, even though for the second consecutive game they reshuffled the order in a bid to push their net run rate. (LIVE SCORECARD | IPL 2023 POINTS TABLE)
Here are the Live Score and Updates from IPL 2023 match between MI and GT, straight from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai:
- 16:26 (IST)Welcome guys!Hello everyone, welcome to the live blog of match number 57 of IPL 2023. Mumbai Indians host Gujarat Titans at the Wankhede Stadium tonight. Stay connected for the live score and updates related to the game.
