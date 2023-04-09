Batter Virat Kohli has been an integral part of the Royal Challengers Bangalore for many years now. Making his IPL debut with it's inauguration in 2008, the former India skipper has played 225 matches for the franchise and smashed 6727 runs, with five centuries and 45 half-centuries. Over the years, Kohli has gained immense fan following not just because of his blistering performances but also for his equations with his teammates. The biggest example of this is his friendship with former South Africa star and IPL legend AB de Villiers. The duo shared an extra ordinary bond both on and off the field and took RCB to great heights.

However, in a recent interaction with Jio Cinema, de Villiers spoke about his relation with Kohli and revealed one habit of the former RCB skipper which he is jealous about.

"Virat's most annoying habit is as nice as it is that he is very fit, but it's also annoying because you're jealous of him. Like he's in the gym every day, and I'll go, like Oh I'm not feeling like the gym today, and then I take a day off and I feel bad about it. But you know he makes us feel bad sometimes. He's too fit," said de Villiers on Jio Cinema.

Kohli is undoubtedly one of the fittest athletes of the current times and is inspiration for many fans. On many occasions the right-handed batter has also spoken about his rigorous diet and difficult gym routine.

Talking about Kohli's IPL 2023 campaign, the aggressive batter showed his true form during RCB's first match against Mumbai Indians, where he played an unbeaten knock of 82 off 49 balls and took his side to an eight-wicket win.

However, he failed to score big in the second match against Kolkata Knight Riders as he was dismissed for 21 by Sunil Narine. The match ended in KKR's favour by 81 runs.

RCB will now be squaring off against Lucknow Super Giants in their next IPL 2023 match on Monday at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.