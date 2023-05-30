After Chennai Super Kings secured a dramatic five-wicket win over Gujarat Titans (GT) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 final match at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi stadium, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja came up with a beautiful post for skipper MS Dhoni. Jadeja, who hit the winning runs for CSK against GT, in the record-equalling victory for his side, dedicated the victory to none other than the 'Thala', in a post that went viral on social media.

"We did it for ONE and ONLY "MS DHONI. mahi bhai aapke liye toh kuch bhi...," Jadeja tweeted.

We did it for ONE and ONLY “MS DHONI. mahi bhai aapke liye toh kuch bhi… pic.twitter.com/iZnQUcZIYQ — Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) May 30, 2023

After a fifty partnership by Devon Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad and cameos from Shivam Dube, Jadeja showed once again why he is such a highly-rated batter in T20 cricket, scoring 10 runs off the final 2 balls to seal the win for his side.

"It feels amazing, to win my fifth title in front of my home crowd. I am from Gujarat, and it is a special feeling. This crowd has been amazing. They were waiting for rain to stop till late night, I would like to say a big congratulations to the CSK fans who came to support us. I would like to dedicate this win to a special member of the CSK side, MS Dhoni. I was just thinking I need to swing hard, as much as I can. Where the ball will go, I was not thinking about that, just looking to swing hard. I was backing myself and looking to hit straight, because I know Mohit can bowl those slower balls," said Jadeja after the match.

Jadeja delivered valuable contributions to CSK throughout the tournament. He scored 190 runs in 12 innings at an average of 23.75 and a strike rate of 142.85 and the best score of 25*. Jadeja also took 20 wickets in these 16 matches at an average of 21.55 and an economy rate of 7.56, with best figures of 3/20.

