CSK VS SRH Live Score, IPL 2023: SunRisers Hyderabad Face Chennai Super Kings Challenge At Chepauk
Live IPL 2023, CSK VS SRH Score: Chennai Super Kings host SunRisers Hyderabad in match number 29 of IPL 2023 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai on Friday.
CSK VS SRH Live Updates, IPL 2023: MS Dhoni-led CSK eye top spot.© BCCI/IPL
IPL 2023, CSK vS SRH Live Updates: Chennai Super Kings host SunRisers Hyderabad in match number 29 of IPL 2023 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai on Friday. While the CSK batting unit has been finding the runs, the bowlers have been inconsistent and fielding below par. SRH, on the other hand, would be expecting their batting unit to click and the onus would be on captain Aiden Markram to rise to the occasion. The other batters in the line-up need to step up if Hyderabad hope to upset CSK's applecart at Chepauk. (LIVE SCORECARD | IPL POINTS TABLE)
Here are the Live Score Updates of IPL 2023 match between CSK and SRH, straight from Chennai:
- 16:25 (IST)CSK vs SRH Live: CSK hope for Ben Stokes boostCSK will hope their star all-rounder Ben Stokes finally takes the field after recovering from his injury when they go up against SRH. Stokes, who was suffering from a toe injury and missed three IPL matches, took part in the net practice on Wednesday after regaining fitness and is available for selection.
- 16:15 (IST)Welcome guys!Hello everyone, welcome to the live blog of match number 29 of IPL 2023. SunRisers Hyderabad face Chennai Super Kings challenge at Chepauk tonight. Stay connected for all the live updates!
