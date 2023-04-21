IPL 2023, CSK vS SRH Live Updates: Chennai Super Kings host SunRisers Hyderabad in match number 29 of IPL 2023 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai on Friday. While the CSK batting unit has been finding the runs, the bowlers have been inconsistent and fielding below par. SRH, on the other hand, would be expecting their batting unit to click and the onus would be on captain Aiden Markram to rise to the occasion. The other batters in the line-up need to step up if Hyderabad hope to upset CSK's applecart at Chepauk. (LIVE SCORECARD | IPL POINTS TABLE)

Here are the Live Score Updates of IPL 2023 match between CSK and SRH, straight from Chennai: