Gujarat Titans have started off their IPL 2023 campaign on a memorable note. The defending champions have registered two victories back-to-back and are now eyeing their third win as they face Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday. The Hardik Pandya-led side are looking flawless in terms of their strategies and gameplay as they are playing fearless cricket, just like last year. As the game against KKR is approaching, GT posted a very adorable reel on their Instagram, where skipper Hardik can be seen playing cricket with his son, Agastya.

In the video, Hardik was seen with some staff members of GT in a photoshoot setup, where he asked his son whether he wants to bat. To which, Agastya replied, "It's too big bat. I will bowl." The duo were then seen playing some shots and giving some adorable moments to the fans.

"Like Father, Like Son," the caption of the video read. GT opening batter Shubman Gill was also seen sitting on a chair in the video.

The Hardik Pandya led-side began their campaign with a five-wicket victory over Chennai Super Kings in the season opener. It was followed by a win by six wickets against Delhi Capitals on Tuesday.

Talking about the match against DC, chasing 162, Gujarat Titans were 54/3 inside the Powerplay but Sai Sudharsan anchored the chase with a fighting 48-ball 62 not out. He shared a match-winning 56-run unbroken stand with David Miller (31 not out; 16b) as they romped home with 11 balls to spare.

Earlier, Gujarat Titans came up with a disciplined bowling effort to restrict Delhi Capitals to 162/8. Wily Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan was the pick of GT bowlers (3/31) while fiery pace duo of Mohammed Shami (3/41) and Alzarri Joseph (2/29) gave a fine start after skipper Hardik Pandya opted to bowl.

