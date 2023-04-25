The Delhi Capitals secured a nervy victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 on Monday. In what was a low-scoring thriller, neither of the two batting units managed to perform while bowlers ran the show. Though DC have now won two on the bounce, they are still placed bottom of the points table after seven matches. Giving an honest assessment of the team's batting unit, Kuldeep Yadav admitted in the post-match press conference that there's plenty of room for improvement.

"We believed it as a team and as a bowling unit, we had done really throughout the tournament. We still need to improve in our batting," Kuldeep told the reporters in the press conference on Monday.

Delhi's bowlers didn't bowl out the entire Hyderabad batting unit but managed to restrict them to a score of 137/6.

"We didn't get a wicket in the pack but we bowled really well throughout the 20 overs. We kept the pressure on them by not giving the easy boundaries.

"I thought we really bowled well in the powerplay, gave away on 35-36 runs. Thereafter myself and Axar, we just kept us in the game in the middle phase and in the last four overs, Nortje and Mukesh bowled exceptionally well," Kuldeep said.

Sponsored by Vuukle

In the final over, SRH needed 13 runs to win but they maanged to score just 6. Kuldeep was quite happy with the way Mukesh Kumar held his nerves at the death.

"He bowled well in the last game as well. He is playing his first IPL, he is improving day by day. Bowling in the death overs are never easy," said Kuldeep.

When question over David Warner's decision to bat first was raised, Kuldeep quickly jumped to his defence.

"He has played here for seven years. He knows the conditions well and that's why he opted to bat first.

Advertisement

"Wicket was slow and he thought it probably is difficult to chase. As a bowling unit, he believed in us. He gave freedom to each and everyone," he asserted.