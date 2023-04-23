Story ProgressBack to home
KKR vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2023: MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings Take On Kolkata Knight Riders At Eden Gardens
KKR vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2023: On a downward spiral, Kolkata Knight Riders would be desperate to press the reset button and snap their three-match losing streak, when they face Chennai Super Kings
KKR vs CSK Live Updates, IPL 2023: On a downward spiral, Kolkata Knight Riders would be desperate to press the reset button and snap their three-match losing streak, when they face Chennai Super Kings in the IPL at Eden Gardens, Kolkata on Sunday. The Nitish Rana-led side, which showed a lot of promise with two wins against Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Titans, suddenly seem to have lost the plot. On the other hand, MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings are on a two-match winning streak. (LIVE SCORECARD | IPL POINTS TABLE)
Here are the Live Score Updates of KKR vs CSK, IPL 2023 match, straight from Eden Gardens, Kolkata:
- 17:01 (IST)KKR vs CSK Live: Hat-trick of wins in Chennai's mindCSK have won four of the six matches played so far in IPL 2023. They are on a two-match winning streak with victories over RCB and SRH. The MS Dhoni-led side will eye a hat-trick of wins with match vs KKR tonight.
- 16:58 (IST)KKR vs CSK Live: Kolkata Knight Riders seek momentumKKR, which showed a lot of promise with two wins against Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Titans, suddenly seem to have lost the plot. They have lost three matches on trot. KKR's losing streak began at home, going down to SRH before they endured successive away defeats to Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals.
- 16:44 (IST)Welcome guys!Hello everyone, welcome to the live blog of match number 33 of IPL 2023. Kolkata Knight Riders face Chennai Super Kings challenge at Eden Gardens tonight. Stay connected for all the live updates!
