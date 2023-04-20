After two back-to-back defeats in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season, Kolkata Knight Riders are desperate for a win against the winless-Delhi Capitals side. Opening has been an issue for the Knight Riders in the last couple of games. With Jason Roy warming the bench, the managment might just think about giving the explosive England batter a chance at the top with the hopes of turning their fortunes around in the match against Delhi. Roy, who came into the team as a replacement for Shakib Al Hasan, is yet to feature in the 16th edition of the league.

KKR would like to forget the loss against Sunrisers Hyderabad at home and get on with winning some games. Their skipper Nitish Rana, middle-order batter Rinku Singh and West Indian power-hitter Andre Russell do possess the capability to hammer Delhi Capitals' bowlers, led by Anrich Nortje and Mustafizur Rahman.

Englishman Jason Roy could replace Rahamanullah Gurbaz in the opener's slot with N. Jagadeesan keeping wickets.

It will also be leg-spinner Suyash Sharma's first senior-level game at his home ground.

However, all eyes will be on Nitish and Rinku, the two power-hitters who will be out to entertain the capacity crowd along with Russell and the in-form Venkatesh Iyer, who is fresh from his century against MI, albeit in losing cause.

Venkatesh Iyer has been in sublime form for Kolkata, scoring a century in his last outing, although he isn't entirely happy being substituted out of the game for an 'Impact Player'.

The emphasis on specialists due to the impact player rule has led to less bowling time for all-rounders, feels Kolkata Knight Riders opener Venkatesh Iyer.

Back in form with a bang after an ankle surgery, Iyer smashed 83 against Gujarat Titans and 104 versus Mumbai Indians in two of KKR's five games, having come on as an impact substitute in all matches.

KKR Likely Playing XI vs DC:Rahmanullah Gurbaz/Jason Roy, N Jagadeesan, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Shardul Thakur, Sunil Narine, Umesh Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Varun CV, Suyash Sharma

With PTI inputs