Sunrisers Hyderabad have found little joy in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season. Placed 9th in the points table, the Sunrisers only have themsleves to blame for squandering a golden opportunity to beat Kolkata Knight Riders on Thursday. For the most part of the run-chase, it looked like Hyderabad would walk past the target of 172 runs but they eventually were restricted to 166/8. The franchise's CEO and owner Kaviya Maran went through a roller-coaster of emotions, seeing the team put in a disastrous performance at the deat to lose the game by 5 runs.

More often than not, Maran catches the shutterbugs' attention whenever she attends Sunrisers' home games in the IPL. It was the same case this time. From celebrating the team's jubilant moments in the middle to literally being pale-faced, Maran experienced all sorts of emotions.

Here's how her reactions in the stands triggered a meme-fest on Twitter:

Routine of Sunrisers Hyderabad :



- Give hope to Kavya Maran

- Snatch that hope from Kavya Maran#SRHvsKKRpic.twitter.com/uc5nePcIus — aqqu who (@aq30__) May 4, 2023

Kavya Maran enjoyed the 101M six of Heinrich Klaasen. pic.twitter.com/RY1B7acQnI — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 4, 2023

Kavya Maran has only 4 moods. pic.twitter.com/Cm39sQC0fP — Dennis🕸 (@DenissForReal) May 4, 2023

Kavya Maran in this season has been the embodiment of “money can't buy happiness” pic.twitter.com/bykzNc9rdW — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) May 4, 2023

Better days will come Kavya Maran. Keep cheering your team. #SRHvsKKR pic.twitter.com/duFyf1Hxcs — Soumya Sengupta (@SoumyaSengupta) May 4, 2023

SRH and KKR players when IPL Cameraman is busy tracking Kavya Maran in entire match! #SRHvsKKR pic.twitter.com/GfpxeTR89L — Vishal Verma (@VishalVerma_9) May 4, 2023

Feel for Kavya Maran, she deserves a win or may be a better team. #SRHvsKKR #KKRvsSRH pic.twitter.com/HjrlhKRuk3 — Vikram Rajput (@iVikramRajput) May 4, 2023

As for the match, Hyderabad skipper Aiden Markram couldn't hide his disappointment at the post-match presentation ceremony, seeing his team's poor execution with the bat at the death.

"Difficult. Had to play good cricket in the last portion but we got it wrong. Hard to swallow. Klaasen batted beautifully, I struggled in the beginning and that was part of the reason we ended up short. The bowlers were good, we were throwing ourselves on the field. The batters also got started. Tough one to take, we learn from this. If we can't execute, we need to go back in the nets and plan better. These guys have played at this venue so we know what to expect. (On every game being a must win now) Hopefully, the situation brings out the best in us. Hopefully, we can go four out of four to give ourselves an outside chance," he said.

SRH only needed 9 runs to win the match, with 6 balls to go. But, the team could only manage 3, hence losing the match by 5 runs.