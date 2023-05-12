After Rajasthan Royals' comprehensive 9-wicket victory over Kolkata Knight Riders, opening batter Jos Buttler was found guilty of breaching the IPL Code of Conduct. Buttler, hence was fined 10 Percent of his match-fee, a statement from the Indian Premier League confirmed. It isn't fully clear as to what act from Buttler earned him the penalty but the decision is likely to have come in the wake of the English opener's reaction to his run-out early in the game.

"Mr. Buttler admitted to the Level 1 Offence under Article 2.2 of the IPL's Code of Conduct. For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee's decision is final and binding," the IPL release read.

Buttler got run out without scoring following a mix up with Yashasvi Jaiswal who played a special knock to help Royals win the game by nine wickets.

As for the match, Yashasvi Jaiswal continued his sensational run in the IPL by smashing the fastest fifty in tournament history after Yuzvendra Chahal became the all-time leading wicket-taker as Rajasthan Royals cruised to a nine-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders to resurrect their playoff hopes on Thursday.

Chahal became IPL's leading wicket-taker before completing a brilliant 4/25 as RR restricted KKR to a below-par 149/8 at the Eden Gardens On a day KKR batters struggled to time the ball, 21-year-old Jaiswal showed the way by bringing up fastest fifty in the history of IPL in just 13 balls, bettering the previous record held by KL Rahul and Pat Cummins (14 balls each).

With the modest chase, Jaiswal remained two runs shy of a century (98 from 47 balls), a knock studded with 12 fours and five sixes as RR cantered to victory 13.1 overs.

