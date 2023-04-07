Despite not playing a game so far, former England captain Joe Root seems to be enjoying life at Rajasthan Royals. Root, who was bought by the franchise at his base price of Rs 1 crore, is having a great time off the field, hanging out with the likes of Yuzvendra Chahal and his England teammate Jos Buttler. Root has been bonding well with the RR players, especially Chahal. In a video shared by RR, Root was seen dancing wholeheartedly to the famous song "Bharosa Tere Pyar Te", along with Chahal.

"Welcome to IPL (Yuzi style) Roooot!," RR captioned the video with a laughing emoji.

Welcome to IPL (Yuzi style) Roooot! pic.twitter.com/bI4rPoRHSE — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 6, 2023

Fans on Twitter were impressed with Root's never-before-seen dance moves.

Here's how Twitter reacted:

The song should be oo antava mama oo oo antava mama.. would have created much more impact... — (@Nikhi_Siripuram) April 6, 2023

Wait ur saying Joe can dance as well ????? — Padmasree (@Padmasree05) April 6, 2023

On repeat yarrr — Priyanka Hemanti Bhatt (@iPriyankaBhatt) April 6, 2023

There were never any doubts regarding the footwork of Joe Root... — I Love Mithunda (@ilovemithunda) April 6, 2023

Kisi gore ko mat chhodna Chahal bhai, sabko ek ek karke nachao — Aditi //6th trophy era (@billifromdilli) April 6, 2023

In a recent chat with Buttler, Root jokingly said that he would like to avoid Chahal, despite the fact the veteran spinner has taken good care of him since his arrival at the franchise.

Root, however, said that despite playing against Chahal a lot over the years, he never really got the chance to know him.

RR, who finished as runners up last season, have had a mixed start to IPL 2023, so far. The 2008 champions have won and lost a game each.

Sponsored by Vuukle

They will face Delhi Capitals in their next match on Saturday.