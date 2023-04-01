The 16th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) got off to a grand start on Friday. In the opening match of the tournament, defending champions Gujarat Titans defeated Chennai Super Kings by five wickets at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. While Ruturaj Gaikwad and Shubman Gill were the top performers with the bat, fans were thrilled by the introduction of Bhojpuri commentary for the tournament. Ravi Kishan was part of the commentary panel and he entertained fans with his Bhojpuri one-liners during the season opener on Friday.

A video of Kishan praising Dhoni has been doing rounds on social media.

Ravi Kishan commentary pic.twitter.com/86bKiGwekv — Ravi Sinha (Music Addict) (@_ravitweets) March 31, 2023

Here's how Twitter reacted:

Cannot believe it took 15 seasons to get Bhojpuri commentary for the IPL. Unmatched entertainment! — Zucker Doctor (@DoctorLFC) March 31, 2023

That's how you call an end to a cricket game. Bhojpuri commentary is the winner of this year's IPL. pic.twitter.com/4NqFbvpsv9 — Rahul Sharma (@CricFnatic) March 31, 2023

Bhojpuri commentary is best addition to IPL 2023 pic.twitter.com/IKOl7Bv7qm — Anil kumar (@Anilkumar01317) March 31, 2023

Anyone who's watching IPL on Jio Cinema, put on Bhojpuri commentary you won't regret pic.twitter.com/0V9mZYixIx — shubham2.0 (@bhav_paaji) March 31, 2023

Speaking of the match, Gill smashed 63 as holders Gujarat Titans beat Chennai Super Kings by five wickets.

Chasing 179 for victory, Gujarat rode on Gill's 36-ball knock to achieve their target with four balls to spare at the world's biggest cricket stadium and their homeground.

Earlier, Gaikwad silenced the home fans with his 92 off 50 balls as CSK posted a total of 178/5.

(With AFP Inputs)