Mumbai Indians' dominant eight-wicket victory against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League (IPL) match knocked Rajasthan Royals out of the race for IPL 2023 playoffs on Sunday. RR all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin reflected back on the Royals season which was nothing short of a rollercoaster ride and wished the best to the teams who are still competing for the final place in the Top 4 spot.

"It was a season with a lot of ups and downs with the @rajasthanroyals but not the one which we would have loved it to be. Good luck to all the teams that have gone into the playoffs and to those who are fighting for it tonight," Ashwin wrote in his tweet.

It was a season with a lot of ups and downs with the @rajasthanroyals but not the one which we would have loved it to be. Good luck to all the teams that have gone into the playoffs and to those who are fighting for it tonight. @gujarat_titans @ChennaiIPL @LucknowIPL… — Ashwin (@ashwinravi99) May 21, 2023

As of now Gujarat Titans, Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants have qualified for the playoffs. Only one spot is available and two teams are competing for that one spot.

Royal Challengers Bangalore will be in action against Gujarat Titans with hopes of clinching the two points and surpassing Mumbai Indians.

MI managed to get better off SRH in the high-pressure match. While chasing a target of 201, Mumbai Indians lost their star opener, Ishan Kishan in the third over of the game. However, the swashbuckling duo of Cameron Green and Rohit Sharma slammed SRH bowlers all around the ground and their team's scoreboard ticking.

The batting pair were decisive in their approach and made the SRH bowlers toil hard making merry of the excellent batting conditions on offer. Hyderabad bowlers failed to get any purchase from the wicket and lose runs at regular intervals.

Advertisement

Green slammed a 20-ball fifty in the 9th over of the game. The duo of Green and Rohit smoked Vivrant Sharma for 19 runs.

Rohit continued the carnage as he hammered three fours in a row off pacer Umran Malik's over. The blistering duo stitched up a 100-run partnership in the 11th over of the game. Rohit brought up his half-century in 32 balls while Green continued to pile up runs.

In the 14th over, Mayank Dagar provided his team with a big breakthrough as he removed well-set dangerous batter Rohit for 56 off 37.

The right-handed batter Suryakumar Yadav then came out to bat. Suryakumar and Green joined hands and slammed Malik for 20 runs with the help of three boundaries and one huge six.

In the 18th over, Green scored a single run to slam his maiden century and guided his team home with an 8-wicket victory against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)