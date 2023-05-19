Royal Challengers Bangalore opener Virat Kohli once again became the talk of the town after he brought up his century during the IPL 2023 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Thursday. The right-handed batter ended his four-year long century drought in the IPL and reached the triple figures in just 62 balls. In the chase of 187, Kohli went all guns blazing from the very first ball and smashed 12 boundaries and four sixes in his entire knock. His aggressive batting style not only took RCB to an eight-wicket win but also garnered praises from all over the world.

During the 8th over of RCB's chase, Kohli smashed a 103m six off Bhuvneshwar Kumar's delivery stunned the entire crowd. The beauty of the shot left RCB skipper Faf du Plessis in wow, as he could not control himself from praising his fellow teammate while standing at the non-strikers' end.

Heinrich Klaasen displayed his big-hitting prowess, slamming six sixes and eight fours during his scintillating 51-ball 104-run knock to lift SRH to 186 for five from 28 for 2 in the fifth over.

But Kohli (100) had other plans as he and du Plessis (71) helped RCB chase down the target with their magnificent ball-striking on way to a 172-run opening stand, the highest partnership of the season, as they romped home with four balls to spare.

Following the victory, RCB climbed to the fourth spot due to their better net run rate although they are tied with Mumbai Indians on 14 points. They will, however, have to win their next match to stay in the mix as Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants are at 15 points with one match to go.

Kohli was all class as he hit four maximums and 12 fours in his 63-ball knock, while du Plessis cracked seven fours and two sixes in his 47-ball knock as the two dished out a chasing masterclass.

(With PTI inputs)