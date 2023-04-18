Former Indian cricket team batter Virender Sehwag had a stern warning for Chennai Super Kings bowlers with respect to the massive number of extras conceded by them. The number of wides and no-balls has been the source of major concern this season and even skipper MS Dhoni has spoken at length about the problem. Due to the alarming number of extras, CSK have faced difficulties in finish their overs within the stipulated time and Sehwag believes that this can ultimately result in a ban for Dhoni. The former India opener warned the bowlers that such a ban can be very harmful for CSK.

"Dhoni was not looking happy because he has mentioned it before that he wants the bowlers to reduce the number of no-balls and wides. CSK had bowled two-three overs of extra and against RCB, they bowled another extra over. It shouldn't go to a stage where Dhoni gets banned and CSK has to take the field without their captain. With the kind of knee injury he has, it appears he might play only a handful of matches more anyway. He is constantly pushing himself but if his bowlers are bowling so many wides and no-balls, then Dhoni will have to take rest," Sehwag explained.

While CSK emerged victorious against Royal Challengers Bangalore, the bowlers were once again expensive and Sehwag was extremely critical with how the four-time winners have bowled this season.

"I'm saying from day 1 that CSK's bowling is weak. They need to work on that department. But what more can they do? They will have to use whatever resources they have this season. The bowlers have to be more accurate. If you look at their performance against RCB, they have bowled 30-35 dot balls, so they didn't let RCB score a run in six overs. Despite that, they ended up conceding 218 because they leaked far too many sixes and fours,” the former India opener added.