Gujarat Titans will take on Chennai Super Kings in the opening match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 on March 31. The second day of the competition will see Punjab Kings facing Kolkata Knight Riders while Lucknow Super Giants will face off against Delhi Capitals. On April 2, there will be a double-header as Rajasthan Royals will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad while Royal Challengers Bangalore will face Mumbai Indians in a high-profile clash. The Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans won the IPL title in 2022 after defeating Rajasthan Royals in the final. In 2023, there will be 12 venues where the IPL matches will be played as apart from the ten home venues, games will also be held in Dharamsala and Guwahati.

A look at the first five matches of IPL 2023 -

Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans - 31st March.

Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Rides - 1st April.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals - 1st April.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals - 2nd April.

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians - 2nd April

The last league match will be played on May 21. A total of 70 league matches will be played including 18 double headers. Each team will play 7 home and 7 away games each.

The teams have been divided into two groups - Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants in Group A while Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans are in Group B.

The IPL 2023 venues are as follows - Ahmedabad, Mohali, Lucknow, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Kolkata, Jaipur, Mumbai, Guwahati and Dharamsala.