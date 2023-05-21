Chennai Super Kings (CSK) booked their place in the Indian Premier League (IPL) after thrashing Delhi Capitals (DC) in their final league game of the season on Saturday. Less than 24 hours after the game against DC, CSK all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja took to Twitter and shared a cryptic post. "Karma will get back at you, sooner or later it surely will," Jadeja posted an image, captioning it "Definitely" with a thumbs up emoji. As a result, fans are now guessing the reason behind Jadeja's post.

His wife Rivaba commented on the post, with a caption: "Follow your own Path".

Follow your own Path... https://t.co/SFgmJhUKnw — Rivaba Ravindrasinh Jadeja (@Rivaba4BJP) May 21, 2023

Here's how Twitter reacted:

Kya hua? — Rudrax Gaming (@rudraxgaming) May 21, 2023

Well said Sir jaddu!! — (@therealbharat_) May 21, 2023

Sahi baat hai! — Arnav P Singh (@ArnavPSingh) May 21, 2023

What happened context? — VK18 (@ParamSh10733348) May 21, 2023

Four-time champions CSK, led by M.S. Dhoni, will take on holders Gujarat Titans, who top the 10-team table, in the first qualifier next week.

The winner will head straight to the final in Ahmedabad on May 28 and the loser playing the winner of the "eliminator" between teams three and four in the second qualifier.

The season remains special for Dhoni, who is believed to be playing his last season and has attracted huge crowds wearing the teams' yellow as a tribute to the legendary cricketer.

Dhoni, 41, though has kept the fans guessing and still not clarified on his swansong.

The wicketkeeper-batsman and former India captain walked in to bat amid thunderous applause at Delhi's Feroz Shah Kotla ground and stood unbeaten with Ravindra Jadeja, who hit a seven-ball 20.

(With AFP Inputs)