Hard-hitting knocks from Prabhsimran Singh and Liam Livingstone powered Punjab Kings (PBKS) to a four-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday. With this win, PBKS is in the fifth spot in the table with five wins and four wins, a total of 10 points. CSK also has a similar win-loss record, but a superior net-run-rate keeps them at the fourth spot. In the chase of 201 runs, PBKS started off really well. Openers Shikhar Dhawan and Prabhsimran Singh attacked the CSK bowlers right from the start. Akash Singh, notably was hit for 14 runs in the third over, including a four and six from Dhawan.

Raza premeditated that shot before the final ball. Beautiful. pic.twitter.com/2Yze5mFbHW — sourav (@Purplepatch22) April 30, 2023

The run-rate was above 10 for the most part, with PBKS reaching the 50-run mark in just 4.1 overs.

Tushar Deshpande delivered a breakthrough to CSK, dismissing skipper Dhawan for 28 off 15 balls, consisting of four boundaries and a six. He was caught by Mathish Pathirana at short third man. CSK was at 50/1 in 4.2 overs.

Atharva Taide was next up on the crease. He put on a brief 31-run stand with Prabhsimran before Ravindra Jadeja picked up his first wicket by dismissing Prabhsimran for 42 off 24 balls, consisting of four boundaries and two sixes. PBKS was at 81/2 in 9.3 overs.

At the end of 10 overs, PBKS was at 94/2, with Liam Livingstone (9*) and Taide (13*) unbeaten.

Jadeja also dismissed Taide for 13 off 17 balls by catching and bowling him. PBKS was at 94/3 in 10.2 overs.

Livingstone and Sam Curran, two England stars, started to build a partnership. PBKS reached the 100-run mark in 11.4 overs.

The duo helped PBKS through the middle overs, keeping the game alive.

At the end of 15 overs, PBKS was at 129/3, with Curran (19*) and Livingstone (22*) unbeaten at the crease. The duo had to chase down 72 in the final five overs.

Livingstone upped the attack by launching Tushar Deshpande for three sixes. The bowler also conceded four on leg byes. Curran-Livingstone reached the 50-run partnership in just 31 balls. PBKS also reached the 150-run mark in just 15.4 overs.

Livingstone was dismissed for 40 off 24 balls, consisting of a four and four sixes after he was caught by Ruturaj Gaikwad at deep mid-wicket. PBKS was at 151/4 in 15.5 overs.

Jitesh Sharma was next up on the crease. He and Curran carried on the momentum set by Livingstone with some heavy hits. However, Pathirana cleaned up Curran for 20-ball 29, leaving PBKS at 170/5 in 17.1 overs. They needed 31 in 17 balls.

Tushar put an end to Jitesh's efforts, after the latter was caught by substitute Shaikh Rasheed for 21 off 10 balls near the boundary. PBKS was at 186/6 in 18.4 overs.

Punjab won the match by four wickets in the final ball, with Raza scoring the required three runs in the final ball. PBKS ended at 201/6, with Raza (13*) and Shahrukh Khan (2*) unbeaten.

Tushar was the pick of the bowlers for CSK, with 3/49 in four overs. Ravindra Jadeja took two wickets while Pathirana got one wicket.

Another half-century by ever-consistent Devon Conway and his 86-run stand with Ruturaj Gaikwad powered Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to a massive 200/4 in their 20 overs of the Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Chennai on Sunday.

Opting to bat first, CSK was off to a fantastic start. The duo of Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway found gaps at will, smashing Arshdeep for three fours in the third over.

The final over of the powerplay bowled by Sam Curran leaked 16 runs, including two fours by Conway and a four by Gaikwad and a wide.

CSK reached the 50-run mark in 5.3 overs.

At the end of the powerplay in six overs, CSK was at 57/0, with Ruturaj (30*) and Conway (23*) unbeaten at the crease.

The 86-run opening stand was ended by Sikandar Raza, who dismissed Gaikwad for 37 off 31 balls, consisting of four boundaries and one six. CSK was 86/1 in 9.4 overs.

Shivam Dube was next up on the number three.

At the end of 10 overs, CSK was at 90/1, with Dube (4*), and Conway (45*).

With the help of a six by Dube over long-on, CSK reached the 100-run mark in 11.1 overs.

Conway continued his fine run in IPL 2023, bringing up his fifth half-century in just 30 balls. His knock consisted of nine fours and a six. He also brought up his 5,000 runs in T20 cricket, becoming the third-fastest player to do so.

Dube and Conway were building a partnership, but it was cut short at 44 runs after Arshdeep Singh struck to remove Dube for 28 off 17 balls, consisting of one four and two sixes. CSK was at 130/2 in 14 overs.

Conway was joined by Moeen Ali at the crease.

At the end of 15 overs, CSK was at 146/2, with Conway (70*) and Moeen (5*) unbeaten at the crease.

CSK reached the 150-run mark in 15.2 overs with a boundary from Moeen. Moeen slammed Curran for two boundaries but was dismissed by Rahul Chahar for just 10 runs after he was stumped by wicketkeeper Jitesh Sharma. CSK was at 158/3 in 16.1 overs.

Conway and Ravindra Jadeja started to build a small partnership. Jadeja was sent back to a huge roar from the crowd after he was caught by Liam Livingstone at deep midwicket for 12 off 10 balls. Curran got his first wicket. CSK was 185/4 in 19.1 overs.

MS Dhoni came to the crease with huge cheers from the crowd.

CSK ended their innings at 200/4, thanks to two sixes by Dhoni on the final two balls of the innings. Dhoni was unbeaten at 13 off four balls, while Conway was unbeaten at 92* off 52 balls, consisting of 16 fours and a six.

Arshdeep, Curran, Chahar and Raza took a wicket each for PBKS.

Brief Scores: CSK: 200/4 (Devon Conway 92*, Ruturaj Gaikwad 37, Sikandar Raza 1/31) lost to PBKS: 201/6 (Prabhsimran Singh 42, Liam Livingstone 40, Tushar Deshpande 3/49).