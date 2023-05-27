Over the years, the popularity of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has grown by leaps and bound. Since its inception back in 2008, IPL has seen massive rise in the viewership, which has made the tournament more lucrative in terms of prize pool. In the first two editions, the winning side received Rs 4.8 crore, whereas the runner-up was awarded with Rs 2.4 crore. Last season, Gujarat Titans won Rs 20 crore for winning the IPL, while the runner-up, Rajasthan Royals, were awarded Rs 13 crore.

According to a report in Sportstar, the prize pool for teams this season is Rs 46.5 crore.

The winners of the Orange Cap and Purpel Cap will receive Rs 15 lakh each, the Emerging Player of the tournament will be awarded of Rs 20 lakh.

In addition to that, the Most Valuable Player of the season gets awarded a cash reward of Rs 12 lakh.

In the IPL 2023 final, four-time champions Chennai Super Kings will take on holders Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Both teams had met during Qualifier, with CSK winning comprehensively on the night.

On Friday, Shubman Gill smashed 129 to help holders Gujarat Titans hammer Mumbai Indians by 62 runs in Qualifier 2.

Gill's 60-ball knock -- his third century in four IPL innings -- powered Gujarat to 233-3, a total they defended by bowling out five-time winners Mumbai for 171 in 18.2 overs in the last playoff.

A win for CSK will take them to five IPL, the joint-most by a team alongside MI.

